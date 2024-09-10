TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Raised to C$60.00 at ATB Capital

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TRP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares upped their price target on TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.69.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRP

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TC Energy stock traded down C$1.79 on Tuesday, reaching C$62.08. 1,363,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,192,995. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$58.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$44.70 and a 52 week high of C$64.28.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.05. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of C$4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.78 billion. Equities analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.4633124 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TC Energy

In related news, Director Greg Grant sold 12,000 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.62, for a total value of C$751,384.80. In related news, Director Greg Grant sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.62, for a total value of C$751,384.80. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 17,127 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.71, for a total transaction of C$1,074,049.58. Insiders sold 65,152 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,326 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.