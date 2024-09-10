TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in TC Energy by 781.8% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 704,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,526,000 after acquiring an additional 624,316 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,109,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,599,000 after acquiring an additional 278,886 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,587,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in TC Energy by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 42,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $47.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76. TC Energy has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $47.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.96.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.30%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

