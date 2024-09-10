Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO) Insider Sells C$45,899.53 in Stock

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLOGet Free Report) insider Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. sold 349,844 shares of Talon Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total transaction of C$45,899.53.

Talon Metals Stock Performance

Talon Metals stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.08. 111,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,734. The stock has a market cap of C$74.78 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 2.81. Talon Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.08 and a 52-week high of C$0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14.

About Talon Metals

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

