Swisscom (OTC:SCMWY) Upgraded by New Street Research to “Hold”

New Street Research upgraded shares of Swisscom (OTC:SCMWY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Swisscom Stock Performance

Shares of SCMWY opened at $64.99 on Monday. Swisscom has a one year low of $53.01 and a one year high of $65.30.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

