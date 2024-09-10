SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SPWR. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho cut SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $0.50 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered SunPower from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.61 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.48.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $0.12 on Friday. SunPower has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SunPower by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,685,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,056,000 after acquiring an additional 44,479 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SunPower by 530.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,646,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,270 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth $2,084,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in SunPower by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 371,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 93,551 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in SunPower by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 348,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 82,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

