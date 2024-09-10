Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.40.

Several research firms have commented on SUM. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Summit Materials from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Summit Materials from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5.3% during the first quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $35.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $29.98 and a twelve month high of $44.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

