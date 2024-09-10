Stratis (STRAX) Price Reaches $0.0448 on Major Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.0448 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $36,139.67 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stratis has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,374.98 or 0.04120891 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00042308 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00015183 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00011674 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

