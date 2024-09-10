Stratis Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0443 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and $38,001.85 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,343.31 or 0.04143331 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00041761 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00011653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00013631 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

