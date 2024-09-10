Storj (STORJ) Trading Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

Storj (STORJ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last seven days, Storj has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Storj has a market capitalization of $139.80 million and approximately $9.06 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj token can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000628 BTC on exchanges.

Storj Profile

Storj launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,339,201 tokens. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. The official website for Storj is storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storj and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storj is https://reddit.com/r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows users to securely and privately store their data on a distributed network of nodes. The platform uses blockchain technology and cryptographic protocols to ensure that user data remains secure and immutable. Storj was created by a team of developers led by Shawn Wilkinson, and the Storj token, or STORJ, is used to pay for storage and bandwidth on the network and incentivize node operators to provide storage and bandwidth. Overall, Storj provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional cloud storage services while allowing users to retain ownership and control of their data.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

