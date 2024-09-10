StockNews.com Begins Coverage on HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

HCP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.08.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HashiCorp

HashiCorp Stock Up 0.5 %

HashiCorp stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.19. HashiCorp has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $34.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 1.25.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.22 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. HashiCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HashiCorp will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HashiCorp

In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,598,309.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,416,955.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HashiCorp news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 11,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $396,658.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,872.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,598,309.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,416,955.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 392,820 shares of company stock worth $13,170,134. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HashiCorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 12,888.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 9,736.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in HashiCorp in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HashiCorp

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.