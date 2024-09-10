StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Stock Performance
Shares of Energy Focus stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.90.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 86.25% and a negative net margin of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter.
About Energy Focus
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Focus
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.