StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRN opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48. Barnwell Industries has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $3.20.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 15.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Barnwell Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:BRN Free Report ) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.55% of Barnwell Industries worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

