StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Barnwell Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BRN opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48. Barnwell Industries has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $3.20.
Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 15.55%.
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.
