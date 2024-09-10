Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Buys 70 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,686,139,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,065 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,869,000 after purchasing an additional 693,873 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,755,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,741,000 after acquiring an additional 135,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 67.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,047,000 after buying an additional 1,832,385 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.3 %

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,437,893. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $245.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.24.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

