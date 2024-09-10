StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

StealthGas Trading Up 11.6 %

GASS opened at $6.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. StealthGas has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $8.84.

Get StealthGas alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the first quarter worth $64,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in StealthGas during the first quarter worth $78,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in StealthGas in the second quarter valued at $146,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.