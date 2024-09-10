SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK) & New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Head to Head Comparison

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) and New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SR Bancorp and New York Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SR Bancorp -28.30% -5.52% -1.01% New York Community Bancorp -10.78% -4.49% -0.34%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SR Bancorp and New York Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SR Bancorp $38.38 million 2.52 -$10.86 million N/A N/A New York Community Bancorp $8.20 billion 0.48 -$79.00 million $0.03 355.33

Analyst Ratings

SR Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New York Community Bancorp.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SR Bancorp and New York Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SR Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A New York Community Bancorp 1 13 1 0 2.00

New York Community Bancorp has a consensus target price of $18.91, indicating a potential upside of 77.40%. Given New York Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New York Community Bancorp is more favorable than SR Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.7% of SR Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of New York Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of New York Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

New York Community Bancorp beats SR Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SR Bancorp

SR Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans comprising one- to four family-residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and rehabilitation loans; and bill payment services. In addition, it is involved in the investment activities. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bound Brook, New Jersey.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; one-to-four family loans; specialty finance loans and leases; warehouse loans; and other loans, such as home equity lines of credit, boat and recreational vehicle indirect lending, point of sale consumer loans, and other consumer loans, including overdraft loans. The company offers cash management products; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and online banking, mobile banking, and bank-by-phone services. It primarily serves individuals, small and mid-size businesses, and professional associations. The company was formerly known as Queens County Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to New York Community Bancorp, Inc. in November 2000. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Hicksville, New York.

