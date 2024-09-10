Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.43

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.43 and last traded at $25.43, with a volume of 43558 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.11.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut shares of Sprout Social from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.31.

Sprout Social Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.70 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $54,990.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $722,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,388,013.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $54,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,282 shares of company stock worth $2,670,776 in the last three months. 10.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2,346.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Sprout Social by 35,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at $61,000.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

