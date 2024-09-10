SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL trimmed its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,089 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 437.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 373,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,356,000 after acquiring an additional 303,832 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,448,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

JNK opened at $96.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.57 and a 200-day moving average of $94.70. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.79 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

