Spark New Zealand Limited (ASX:SPK) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Spark New Zealand Limited (ASX:SPK – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.128 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This is an increase from Spark New Zealand’s previous final dividend of $0.13.
Spark New Zealand Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Spark New Zealand Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Spark New Zealand
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.