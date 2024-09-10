Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Stock Position Raised by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 147,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $95.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $129.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.79.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 34.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SCCO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

