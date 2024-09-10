Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,748 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $1,517,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 118,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,373,000 after buying an additional 71,899 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,053,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $308,724,000 after acquiring an additional 64,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $49,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,747 shares of company stock worth $302,027. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $99.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SWKS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.