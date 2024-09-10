SIR Capital Management L.P. Buys 37,200 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Hess Midstream worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 31.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hess Midstream stock opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. Hess Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $27.57 and a 12 month high of $39.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average of $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.6677 dividend. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HESM shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

