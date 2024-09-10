Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by B&I Capital AG

B&I Capital AG raised its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group accounts for 5.3% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $16,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 69,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,478,000 after buying an additional 21,941 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 486.9% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.28.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $161.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.23. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $169.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

