Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHC. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 35,751 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,003,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $532,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $36.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.87. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $37.96.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.