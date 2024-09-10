Saga (SAGA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $149.75 Million

Saga (SAGA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Saga has traded 17% higher against the dollar. Saga has a market capitalization of $149.75 million and $49.14 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saga token can currently be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00002578 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000111 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Saga

Saga was first traded on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,031,531,751 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,509,089 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,031,481,152 with 101,490,621 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.51884789 USD and is up 13.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $52,085,940.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saga should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Saga using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

