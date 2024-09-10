Sachetta LLC Sells 171 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sachetta LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 235.3% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 237,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,316,000 after buying an additional 166,557 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 62,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,805,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,517,000 after acquiring an additional 980,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $128.88 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $163.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.43. The company has a market cap of $110.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

