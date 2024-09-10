Sachetta LLC Sells 155 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sachetta LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,929 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 15,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of NIKE by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $123.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.99 and a 200 day moving average of $88.38.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

