S Robson Walton Sells 4,057,369 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walmart alerts:

On Friday, June 14th, S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $82,910,840.61.

Walmart Stock Up 1.9 %

WMT stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.80. 17,680,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,441,221. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.62. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $78.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.99.

View Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 69,118 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,896,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.