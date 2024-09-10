RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $234,000 Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 41.9% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOX opened at $134.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.70.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

