Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,219 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.28% of IQVIA worth $107,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IQV. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 5.0% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IQV stock opened at $240.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.57.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on IQV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.