Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,601 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $120,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 51.6% in the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 324.9% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.1% during the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 45,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELV opened at $543.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $533.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $526.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $126.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $431.38 and a 12 month high of $567.26.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,610.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Baird R W raised shares of Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

