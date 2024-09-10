Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Down 2.4% This Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $116.66 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009131 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,897.17 or 1.00114564 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00013322 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007944 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007811 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

