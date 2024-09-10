RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RNG. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RingCentral from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on RingCentral from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RingCentral from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.07.

Get RingCentral alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RingCentral

RingCentral Trading Down 1.2 %

RNG opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.51. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $38.35.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $592.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RingCentral will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 62,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $2,023,552.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,725 shares in the company, valued at $18,651,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 62,244 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $2,023,552.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 573,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,651,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 9,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $331,589.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,995,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,824 shares of company stock worth $3,380,044. Company insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,471,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in RingCentral by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,139,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,723,000 after purchasing an additional 825,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,909,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $378,998,000 after purchasing an additional 538,325 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 25.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,816,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,224,000 after buying an additional 365,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,991,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,626,000 after purchasing an additional 273,109 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.