RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Cut to $325.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on RH from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on RH from $264.00 to $226.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised RH to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $230.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on RH in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $294.25.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $241.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.94, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.42. RH has a 52-week low of $207.26 and a 52-week high of $354.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.14.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $726.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.15 million. RH had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RH will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman acquired 34,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $215.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,353,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,941,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth about $5,247,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 247.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of RH by 116.2% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth about $2,200,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth about $4,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

