RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.
Shares of NASDAQ RGCO opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $200.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. RGC Resources has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $23.70.
RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.
RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.
