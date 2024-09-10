Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

RVP opened at $0.92 on Friday. Retractable Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

