Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Regency Centers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years. Regency Centers has a payout ratio of 129.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Regency Centers to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Trading Up 2.5 %

REG opened at $74.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.21. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $74.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.48). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REG. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on Regency Centers

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,503,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,503,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,105.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.