Qubic (QUBIC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.18 Million

Qubic (QUBIC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Qubic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Qubic has a market capitalization of $177.45 million and $1.18 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qubic has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Qubic Coin Profile

Qubic’s launch date was April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 112,780,095,531,408 coins and its circulating supply is 110,834,488,668,678 coins. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_. Qubic’s official website is qubic.org.

Qubic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 112,780,095,531,408 with 110,834,488,668,678 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.0000016 USD and is up 4.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $1,606,026.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

