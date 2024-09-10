QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Down 0.9%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $157.84 and last traded at $159.28. 2,283,679 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 9,228,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 1,401 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 43.2% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

