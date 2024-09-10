Prudential PLC Sells 1,485 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $687.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.09.

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total value of $305,955.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,687 shares of company stock valued at $44,616,637. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $464.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $547.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $561.82. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.62 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

