Prudential PLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $11,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEJ. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 2,014.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $44.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.83. The company has a market capitalization of $280.23 million, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $47.01.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

