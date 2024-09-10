Prudential PLC Increases Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $12,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. FCG Investment Co grew its position in Arista Networks by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 1,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.5% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 33.3% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.1% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 584 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.09, for a total transaction of $205,036.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,278.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.09, for a total transaction of $205,036.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,278.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $7,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,300 shares of company stock worth $44,194,544. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.63.

Arista Networks Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $324.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $102.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.25 and a fifty-two week high of $376.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.82.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

