Prudential PLC Has $7.02 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 13,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 856.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 22,978 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DLR opened at $149.34 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.94 and a 12 month high of $162.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.30 and its 200 day moving average is $146.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.