Prudential PLC Decreases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,362 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. BCK Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $81.18 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $166.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.66.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

