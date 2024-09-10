Prudential PLC Buys 36,206 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 394,773 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,206 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $13,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Halliburton by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,408,171,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237,784 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,070,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 24,954.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,730,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $92,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,952,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,878,811 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $284,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.89. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $28.43 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.25.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Halliburton to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

