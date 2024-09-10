Prudential PLC Boosts Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.65% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $10,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter valued at $115,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKW opened at $76.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

