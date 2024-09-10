Provident Investment Management Inc. Has $45.77 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 4.2% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $45,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $877.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $850.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $812.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $903.46.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Argus raised their target price on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $883.47.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

