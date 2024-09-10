Provident Investment Management Inc. Acquires 345 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,496,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,938,000 after purchasing an additional 25,483 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Essent Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,025,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,326,000 after buying an additional 258,246 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,401,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $672,846.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,359 shares in the company, valued at $11,989,450.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $672,846.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,989,450.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $294,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,103.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $62.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.54 and its 200 day moving average is $57.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $64.69.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.33 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 61.31%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESNT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Essent Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Essent Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

About Essent Group

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

