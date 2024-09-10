PotCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.33 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $1.33 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00009609 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00106926 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011667 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000159 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 100.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

