Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) PT Lowered to $8.50

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the mineral exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PLL. Macquarie reissued a neutral rating and issued a $9.30 price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.69.

Piedmont Lithium Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Piedmont Lithium has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $46.33. The company has a market capitalization of $133.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $13.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Lithium will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLL. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,625 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

