PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,466,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 157,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in PG&E were worth $25,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in PG&E by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 35,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Performance

NYSE PCG opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. PG&E had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $707,170.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,168.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PCG shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

